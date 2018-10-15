East Valley Soroptimist group offers 2 education awards for women

East Valley women pursuing vocational, skills training or an undergraduate degree are encouraged to apply for the Live Your Dream Award.

Presented through Soroptimist International of the East Valley, the Live Your Dream Award provides financial assistance to women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects, according to a release.

SIEV is providing two awards. The first-place recipient will receive $1,500 and the second-place recipient will receive $1,000.

Applications are due Thursday, Nov. 15.

In addition to providing the primary financial support for their families, eligible applicants must be enrolled in, or have been accepted to, a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program and must demonstrate financial need.

Applicants must also be residents of the United States or one of the Soroptimist International of the Americas’ member countries and territories.

“Access to education continues to be a barrier to women and girls striving to live their dreams,” stated Rhonda Rome, SIEV director and LYD chair. “The LYD award provides an opportunity for SIEV to invest in our local women, and we’re thrilled to once again provide this important financial support to assist with education.”

To apply, or for more information, visit SIEastValley.com.

The recipients of the SIEV Live Your Dream Award will be eligible for the region-level awards. Region-level award recipients then become eligible to receive one of three international-level awards of $10,000.

Soroptimist International is comprised of business and professional individuals striving to improve the lives of women and girls.

