East Valley regional solutions needed for homelessness, council decides

The City of Apache Junction will share data, collaborate and explore East Valley regional solutions to homelessness, the council decided recently by resolution.

The City Council approved the resolution as a part of a July 16 consent agenda.

The cities of Apache Junction, Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe and Town of Gilbert, Maricopa County and the Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care Governing Board all recognize that homelessness is a humanitarian challenge impacting households with and without housing in all jurisdictions, according to the resolution.

“(T)he aforementioned jurisdictions agree that an array of resources and interventions including — but not limited to — housing for all incomes, homelessness prevention and diversion, assertive outreach, emergency lodging, transitional and bridge housing, and permanent supportive housing, are critical to maintain a system in which homelessness is rare, one-time and non-recurring,” the resolution states.

The resolution also says a city designee is authorized to:



Work collaboratively with the jurisdictions for the exploration of east Valley regional solutions.

Research best practices and investigate evidenced-based approaches in preventing and reducing homelessness.

Share data or other proprietary information.

Pursue regional strategies and solutions for jurisdictional review.

Explore opportunities to develop an evaluation of housing needs and other basic living support.

Ensure the planning process includes public participation and input.

