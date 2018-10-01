East Valley Institute of Technology Governing Board election Nov. 6

Registered voters who live in the wards of 1, 3, 5, 7 (including east Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Canyon) or 9 (including Queen Creek) in East Valley Institute of Technology’s district will select a member to the board of directors at the Nov. 6 general election.

Members elected to the EVIT Governing Board represent nine wards, or districts, and serve a four-year term.

The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 9. Register at servicearizona.com/voterRegistration.

Candidates are:

Bryghtyn R. Franker, District 1 (write-in candidate).

Robert Towe Covington, District 3.

Erwin Erv Heimbuck, District 5.

Ronda Shumway Doolen, District 5.

Larry A. Johnson, District 7.

Shon Thomas Rasmussen, District 7.

Shelli Richardson Boggs, District 9.

The East Valley Institute of Technology’s Governing Board meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the board room in Building 3 at the Dr. A. Keith Crandell (Main) Campus, 1601 W. Main St. in Mesa. Meetings are open to the public.

Notices of public meetings are posted on the calendar of the EVIT website, evit.com/calendar.

Agendas are posted 24 hours before the meeting at the EVIT district office in Building 3 of the Main Campus.

The district office is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday during the school year. Summer hours are 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday.

