East Boulder Drive gunshot victim died from injuries, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a male victim who was shot in the 10700 block of East Boulder Drive, in unincorporated Maricopa County west of Apache Junction.

Deputies were called to the scene at about 1:30 a.m. May 14, Sgt. Bryant Vanegas, of MCSO’s public information office, said. The address is west of Signal Butte Road.

“Upon arrival deputies cleared the trailer, located the male on the property and began life-saving measures on the victim,” Sgt. Vanegas said.

“Fire arrived on scene and transported the male to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later,” he said.

“Homicide detectives assumed the investigation and are working on a suspect description,” Sgt. Bryant Vanegas said.