Eagles 3850 donates more than $5K to youth programs, benefits AJUSD
From left: Aeries Past and Current President Michael Reed; AJUSD Food Services Director Karen Warhus; AJUSD Special Education Department Representative Janice Biezard; Past President of the Auxiliary Carolyn Wagner; Current President of the Auxiliary Jan Marsman. (Submitted photo)
Lost Dutchman Fraternal Order of Eagles 3850 Aeries and Auxiliary recently donated $5,100 to local youth programs including the Apache Junction Unified School District.
Apache Junction Unified School District Food Services Department received $2,550 for its Feed the Children program that provides food boxes for needy families during fall, Christmas and spring breaks, according to a press release, adding that AJUSD Special Education Department received $2,550 to help defray equipment costs and other expenses.
