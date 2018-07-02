Eagles 3850 donates more than $5K to youth programs, benefits AJUSD

Lost Dutchman Fraternal Order of Eagles 3850 Aeries and Auxiliary recently donated $5,100 to local youth programs including the Apache Junction Unified School District.

Apache Junction Unified School District Food Services Department received $2,550 for its Feed the Children program that provides food boxes for needy families during fall, Christmas and spring breaks, according to a press release, adding that AJUSD Special Education Department received $2,550 to help defray equipment costs and other expenses.

