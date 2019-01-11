Dumpsters pose potential for tragedy in winter

Commercial dumpsters hold the potential for tragedy during the winter, and Waste Management of Arizona advises all business owners to check them periodically for signs of use other than the disposal of trash.

Dumpster lids should be kept closed and/or locked when the bin is not in use or scheduled to be serviced, according to a release.

“If anyone sees someone climb into or huddle behind a dumpster or suspects someone is utilizing a dumpster for shelter, take immediate action,” the release stated. “Call local law enforcement, a service provider or an area shelter for assistance. You could help avert a tragedy and potentially save a life.”

Commercial dumpsters are serviced throughout the day and night and, due to the position of the dumpster as it is lifted during service, a driver will not see someone behind or inside a dumpster, according to the release.

“It’s a shared responsibility to help keep our neighborhoods safe,” said Mike Hartson, area district manager for Waste Management of Arizona.

“Our drivers, who have become familiar with the routes they service, keep an eye out for and report any suspicious or unsafe activity. My team and I look forward to partnering with the community to stay aware, take action and help prevent tragedy and save lives this winter.”

