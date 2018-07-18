DUI incidents reported July 8-14 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of driving under the influence incidents reported July 8-14 to Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated by AJPD included:

  • Reported at 3:10 p.m. July 8 in the 1500 block of West Broadway Avenue.
  • Reported at 9 p.m. July 12 at South Idaho Road and Apache Trail.
  • Reported at 10:48 p.m. July 13 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail.
  • Reported at 1:10 a.m. July 14 at South Saguaro Drive and Broadway Avenue.

AJPD reports are from communitycrimemap.com.

