Dryer fire extinguished at KOA in Apache Junction
The Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department responded Jan. 24 to the KOA in the 1500 block of South Tomahawk Road for a report of smoke and fire in a structure. (SFMD)
Firefighters were dispatched at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 24 to the KOA in the 1500 block of South Tomahawk Road for a report of smoke and fire in a structure.
The Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department responded, SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in a release.
“The first truck arrived in four minutes to find smoke in the building from an apparent dryer fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and then remove smoke from the building,” he said.
No one was injured in the incident and damage was confined to a single commercial dryer unit, Assistant Chief Ochs said.
