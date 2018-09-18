Dryer catches fire inside of Apache Junction home

Firefighters from the Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department extinguished a house fire Sept. 16 in the 2500 block of West Gregory Street in Apache Junction.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:32 p.m., with the first fire engine arriving in four minutes to find heavy smoke showing from the front door of the home, SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in a release.

The fire started at a clothes dryer, he said.

“The fire was quickly extinguished by the responding crews and the majority of the damage was confined to the room of origin.” he said.

“The homeowner had suffered minor smoke inhalation while trying to extinguish the fire and was evaluated by on-scene paramedics. This person later refused further treatment or transportation to a hospital,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

“The fire could have been far more damaging if it was not detected timely and if the resident did not call for help immediately. Additionally, the use of an extinguisher may have slowed the fire’s ability to grow and to spread to other portions of the home early on,” he said.

Early detection of a fire, early activation of the 911 system and utilization of an extinguisher can reduce the amount of damage a fire can cause, Assistant Chief Ochs said.

The fire district recommends checking smoke detectors every month and to have a fire extinguisher mounted in a prominent place inside each home.

“Citizens should only attempt to extinguish small, beginning fires, and only if you feel safe to do so. If at any time you believe it is not safe to extinguish a fire, exit immediately and wait for the fire department,” Assistant Chief Ochs said in the release.

The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles.

It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.

