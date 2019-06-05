Drug violations reported May 22-28 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of drug violations reported May 22-28 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Drug possession, reported at 12:47 a.m. May 23 in the 300 block of North Royal Palm Road.

Drug possession, reported at 9:42 a.m. May 25 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.

Drug possession, reported at 5:53 p.m. May 26 in the 100 block of East Old West Highway.

Drug possession, reported at 2:02 p.m. May 27 in the 3000 block of West Apache Trail.

Drug paraphernalia, reported at 10:52 a.m. May 28 in the 2800 block of West Apache Trail.

Drug possession, reported at 10 p.m. May 28 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

