Drug violations reported May 22-28 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of drug violations reported May 22-28 to the Apache Junction Police Department.
Incidents investigated included:
- Drug possession, reported at 12:47 a.m. May 23 in the 300 block of North Royal Palm Road.
- Drug possession, reported at 9:42 a.m. May 25 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
- Drug possession, reported at 5:53 p.m. May 26 in the 100 block of East Old West Highway.
- Drug possession, reported at 2:02 p.m. May 27 in the 3000 block of West Apache Trail.
- Drug paraphernalia, reported at 10:52 a.m. May 28 in the 2800 block of West Apache Trail.
- Drug possession, reported at 10 p.m. May 28 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.
The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.