Drug offenses reported Sept. 9-14 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of drug offenses reported Sept. 9-14 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Drug possession, reported at 1:14 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 300 block of North Palo Verde Drive.

Drug possession, reported at 1:20 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 1700 block of North Idaho Road.

Drug possession, reported at 9:16 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 10 block of West Superstition Boulevard.

Information on drugs, reported at 3:29 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road.

Drug possession, reported at 11:33 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail.

Drug possession, reported at 3 a.m. Sept. 12 at West Roundup Street and North Delaware Drive.

Drug possession, reported at 10:50 p.m. Sept. 13 at West Foothill Street and North Desert View Circle.

Drug possession, reported at 11:53 p.m. Sept. 13 at East Friar Avenue and South Winchester Road.

Possession of marijuana, reported at 1:22 a.m. Sept. 14 at North Ironwood Drive and West Shiprock Drive.

Drug possession, reported at 9:41 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 2000 block of West Gregory Street.

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

