Drug offenses reported Sept. 9-14 to Apache Junction Police Department

Sep 25th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of drug offenses reported Sept. 9-14 to the Apache Junction Police Department. 

Incidents investigated included: 

  • Drug possession, reported at 1:14 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 300 block of North Palo Verde Drive. 
  • Drug possession, reported at 1:20 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 1700 block of North Idaho Road. 
  • Drug possession, reported at 9:16 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 10 block of West Superstition Boulevard. 
  • Information on drugs, reported at 3:29 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road. 
  • Drug possession, reported at 11:33 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail. 
  • Drug possession, reported at 3 a.m. Sept. 12 at West Roundup Street and North Delaware Drive.
  • Drug possession, reported at 10:50 p.m. Sept. 13 at West Foothill Street and North Desert View Circle. 
  •   Drug possession, reported at 11:53 p.m. Sept. 13 at East Friar Avenue and South Winchester Road. 
  • Possession of marijuana, reported at 1:22 a.m. Sept. 14 at North Ironwood Drive and West Shiprock Drive. 
  • Drug possession, reported at 9:41 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 2000 block of West Gregory Street.

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. 

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie