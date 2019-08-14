Drug, domestic violence incidents reported in Gold Canyon July 30-Aug. 5 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of drugs and domestic violence incidents reported July 30-Aug. 5 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Sale —manufacture of dangerous drugs, reported at 9:44 p.m. July 31 at South Mountainbrook and East U.S. Highway 60.

Domestic violence, reported at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 6800 block of South Crismon Sky Place.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.