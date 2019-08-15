Drug arrest nets over 675 grams of heroin

Jesus Gregorio Delgado Lerma

Jesus Gregorio Delgado Lerma, 21, of Gilbert, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possession of narcotics for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in Apache Junction, police said.

Mr. Lerma entered the U.S. illegally through Nogales, Arizona, and made his way up to Gilbert, Apache Junction Police Department said.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by AJPD Detectives assigned to the Community Response Enforcement Unit. Detectives were investigating the trafficking of narcotics into the Apache Junction area from various sources, according to a release.

In a cooperative investigation and a search warrant executed along with Gilbert Police Department’s Narcotic Unit at Mr. Lerma’s residence in Gilbert the seizure of 1.5 pounds of heroin, oxycodone, marijuana; and also two vehicles and more than $30,000 in U.S. currency. There was more than 675 grams of heroin, according to the release.

Mr. Lerma is being held in the Pinal County Detention Center in Florence. He faces multiple charges in both Pinal and Maricopa County jurisdictions, police said.

The public is reminded that the charging of the criminal offenses is a process in the criminal justice system and all persons are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in the criminal courts, according to the release.

