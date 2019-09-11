Driving Under the Influence reported Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of Driving Under the Influence incidents reported Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Driving Under the Influence — misdemeanor, reported at 9:38 p.m. Aug. 29 at West Superstition Boulevard and North Idaho Road.

Driving Under the Influence — misdemeanor, reported at 8:38 p.m. Aug. 31 at South Ironwood Drive and U.S. Highway 60.

Driving Under the Influence — misdemeanor, reported at 10:55 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 1600 block of West Superstition Boulevard.

Driving Under the Influence — misdemeanor, reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 1 at Ironwood Drive and Pima Road.

Driving Under the Influence — misdemeanor, reported at 11:07 p.m. Sept. 2 at South Idaho Road and East 29th Avenue.

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.