Driving Under the Influence reported Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of Driving Under the Influence incidents reported Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to the Apache Junction Police Department. 

Incidents investigated included: 

  • Driving Under the Influence — misdemeanor, reported at 9:38 p.m. Aug. 29 at West Superstition Boulevard and North Idaho Road. 
  • Driving Under the Influence — misdemeanor, reported at 8:38 p.m. Aug. 31 at South Ironwood Drive and U.S. Highway 60. 
  • Driving Under the Influence — misdemeanor, reported at 10:55 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 1600 block of West Superstition Boulevard. 
  • Driving Under the Influence — misdemeanor, reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 1 at Ironwood Drive and Pima Road. 
  • Driving Under the Influence — misdemeanor, reported at 11:07 p.m. Sept. 2 at South Idaho Road and East 29th Avenue. 

