Drivers face lane restrictions Sept. 24 on Tomahawk Road section
Chip seal work took place earlier this year on several Apache Junction roads. (File photo)
Street lane restrictions will occur Monday, Sept. 24, on Tomahawk Road between 22nd and 23rd avenues for street pavement repair.
Work will result in the restrictions and re-channeling of both north and southbound lanes of Tomahawk Road in the area, city officials stated in a release.
This is not a full road closure, officials stated.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of the day, officials stated.
Work is planned for 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
