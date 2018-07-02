Drivers face detours for Route 88 roundabout work

An Arizona Department of Transportation roundabout construction project will close the intersection of State Route 88 and Superstition Boulevard in Apache Junction for 30 days starting Monday, July 9.

The work is part of a project to improve capacity and safety at the intersection, according to an ADOT release.

The intersection closure is scheduled to be in place from Monday, July 9, until Thursday, Aug. 9, while the roundabout is being constructed.

Detour signs will be in place to help drivers navigate around the intersection closure. Alternate access to SR 88 will be available via Lost Dutchman Boulevard, Tomahawk Road and Idaho Road, officials stated.

“The roundabout construction will reconfigure the intersection at SR 88 and Superstition Boulevard, improving sight lines for traffic merging onto the highway while improving capacity,” the release stated. “The new roundabout is designed to accommodate large vehicles and offers a safer, more economical alternative to a traditional signalized intersection at this location.”

ADOT expects to complete construction of the new roundabout by late summer 2018.

