Drivers face delays on State Route 88 east of Tortilla Flat

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for delays while crews apply chip seal on State Route 88 beginning near Tortilla Flat and continuing for 7 miles east toward Roosevelt Lake.

SR 88 will be narrowed to one alternating lane of travel while work takes place.

Work began Monday, Sept. 10, and continues daily 6 a.m.-5 p.m. until Thursday, Sept. 13. Flaggers and a pilot car operation will direct drivers through the work zone, according to ADOT.

For more information on the SR 88 project, visit azdot.gov/SR88.

“Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment,” ADOT officials stated in a release.

