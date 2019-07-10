Dr. Patricia Goolsby new vice principal at Apache Junction High School

Dr. Patricia A. Goolsby

Dr. Patricia A. Goolsby has been hired as assistant principal of Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.

She will be joining the school’s leadership team that includes new Principal Dr. Christopher Lineberry, as well as veteran Assistant Principal Sue Campbell.

Prior to joining Apache Junction Unified School District, Dr. Goolsby was the principal at Tempe High School in Tempe and principal of East Valley Academy/Crossroads Junior and Senior High Schools in Mesa, according to a release.

During her 38 years in education she has taught dance and math, coached volleyball and pom and cheer, was musical director/choreographer, facilitated the growth of the Advancement Via Individual Development program and academic intervention programs serving struggling students, and worked as an assistant principal at Westwood High School in Mesa and Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, the release states.

“I am very excited about joining AJUSD,” Dr. Goolsby said in the release. “It’s going to be a fun and productive year.”

Dr. Goolsby has a doctor of education in educational leadership (with distinction) from Northern Arizona University and has completed her superintendent internship. She has a master of fine arts degree and a bachelor of arts in education, both from Arizona State University. Her academic awards and distinctions include: Outstanding Dance Education graduate from ASU, Teacher of the Year from Saguaro High School, District Teacher of the Year from Scottsdale Unified School District and Art Educator of the Year from the Scottsdale Center for the Arts.

Dr. Goolsby lives in Tempe, has two sons and is married to a retired naval officer.

For more information on AJUSD, call 480-982-1110 or go to ajusd.org or facebook.com/ajusd43.

