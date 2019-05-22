Dr. Christopher Lineberry new Apache Junction High School principal

Dr. Christopher Lineberry

Dr. Christopher Lineberry is the new principal of Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive, for the 2019-20 school year.

Dr. Lineberry previously worked as principal at Stanfield Elementary School in Stanfield, Arizona; Florence Virtual Academy, a 6-12 in Florence Unified School District; Harmon Elementary School, a K-5 in JO Combs Unified School District; and Richfield Elementary School, a K-8 in Stanly County Schools in Albemarle, North Carolina, according to a release.

His experience as an assistant principal includes: Northwest School of the Arts, 6-12 for the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System in Charlotte, North Carolina; and Monroe Middle School, 6-8 for Union County Public Schools in Monroe, North Carolina, according to the release.

He also taught English at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, served as swim coach and taught sports medicine. His post-secondary teaching experience includes being an adjunct professor at Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and Pfeiffer University in Misenhiemer, North Carolina.

“My vision for AJHS is that we edify and improve upon the opportunity for every child to reach his or her fullest academic, emotional and physical potential,” Dr. Lineberry said in the release.

Dr. Lineberry has a long list of honors dating back to 1991. His most recent awards include a $175,000 grant by the Ak-Chin Indian Community. He is one of three national ActiveSchools Ambassadors; in 2016-17 he was named Arizona Health and PE Teachers Association Administrator of the Year; and in 2016 he was a National Foundation of Governor’s Fitness Councils $100,000 Award Winner.

