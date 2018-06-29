Donors thanked for contributions to Apache Junction programs

Local organizations, businesses and individuals who have donated money to the city of Apache Junction were thanked at a recent council meeting.

Since November 2016, a total of 884 groups have supported 37 projects with a total of $342,542 given, Roger Hacker, revenue development official for the city of Apache Junction, said.

“It’s that time … when we take a step back and thank individuals and businesses and the local organizations that help us support projects and needs our community without using tax dollars,” Mr. Hacker, said at the council meeting.

“Bottom line, we just want to say ‘thank you.’ Thank you to the generous people in Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, the generous businesses in both communities and the generous organizations in both communities,” he said.

Efforts recognized were:

Apache Junction Unified School District employees donating to the Apache Junction Police Department’s DARE program, also known as Drug Abuse Resistance Education.

Dennis and Dawn Douglass; and Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club residents, Paige Beville and Kathy Krishman, donating to AJPD’s Paws and Claws Center (animal control).

Gila River Indian Community donating to an AJPD police radio project.

Apache Junction Walmart Supercenter and Glennda Kirk, for community outreach.

Lost Dutchman Marathon, Kristie Falb and Melissa Hopkins, donating to the AJPD Auxiliary Explorers, running club and parks and rec scholarships.

Lost Dutchman Days Committee and Heather McClellan, for parks and recreation programs and events.

American Legion Post No. 27 ; Superstition Mountain Rotary Club and Aaron McDermid; Elks Lodge No. 2349 and Heather McClellan, all donating to video cameras.

Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly said the cameras are for two detention vans used to transport people from Apache Junction to Florence.

“The video-camera project was one of those end-of-the-year projects that I had come across with command staff… to give more liability coverage and protection… in regards to any potential lawsuits that may be filed,” he said.

“Every year the Elks Lodge has a chance to put in for grants to help not only our community, but our different organizations out here. It was my choice to be able to help the police department this year. They are … always there. First-responders are very important,” Elks Exalted Ruler McClellan said.

