Donate blood Feb. 13 at Apache Junction City Hall parking lot

Jan 31st, 2019 · by · Comments:

Blood donations are being sought. (File photo)

The City of Apache Junction will hold its next blood drive 6:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. The Vitalant bloodmobile will be in the City Hall parking lot, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Donors are reminded to bring a photo identification and encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a light meal prior to donating. Donors will receive a voucher for a free pizza from Streets of New York. Vitalant was formerly United Blood Services, according to a release.

There is a great need for type O blood. To schedule a donation time, visit bloodhero.com (sponsor code CityofAJ). Select “Locate a blood drive,” search by sponsor and type in “City of Apache Junction.” Select “City of Apache Junction Bloodmobile in the parking lot” for Feb. 13 and choose a time.

While the appointment can take up to 50 minutes, actual donation time is approximately five to 10 minutes. Potential donors will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility to participate. For eligibility questions, call 800-827-4376.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie