Donate blood Feb. 13 at Apache Junction City Hall parking lot

The City of Apache Junction will hold its next blood drive 6:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. The Vitalant bloodmobile will be in the City Hall parking lot, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Donors are reminded to bring a photo identification and encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a light meal prior to donating. Donors will receive a voucher for a free pizza from Streets of New York. Vitalant was formerly United Blood Services, according to a release.

There is a great need for type O blood. To schedule a donation time, visit bloodhero.com (sponsor code CityofAJ). Select “Locate a blood drive,” search by sponsor and type in “City of Apache Junction.” Select “City of Apache Junction Bloodmobile in the parking lot” for Feb. 13 and choose a time.

While the appointment can take up to 50 minutes, actual donation time is approximately five to 10 minutes. Potential donors will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility to participate. For eligibility questions, call 800-827-4376.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.