Domestic violence, theft reported in Gold Canyon April 26-30 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of domestic violence and a theft reported April 26-30 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Domestic violence, reported at 10:31 p.m. April 29 in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60.

Vehicle theft, reported at 11:59 a.m. April 26 in the 8100 block of East Wolfberry Circle.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

