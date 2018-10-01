Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October marked with proclamation, purple lights

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Apache Junction Police Department encourages everyone to join in recognizing the ongoing societal issue of domestic abuse.

On Tuesday, Oct. 2, Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly will receive a proclamation designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the Apache Junction City Council meeting that begins at 7 p.m. at 300 E. Superstition Blvd., according to a release.

“Please wear purple to show support for victims and survivors of domestic abuse. This will kick off the community’s effort to prevent violence before it occurs,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD community resource coordinator, said in a release.

The city will have purple silhouettes at City Hall and the police department to remind the public of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, he said.

Citizens are invited to attend other events that will commemorate the campaign:

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family will Light Arizona Purple at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the lawn of the Arizona House of Representatives, 1700 W. Washington St. in Phoenix. For information, go to domesticviolence.az.gov/domestic-violence/lighting-az-purple.

Pinal County’s candlelight vigil starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Padilla Park, 420 N Quartz St. in Florence, according to a calendar at azmag.gov/Programs/Domestic-Violence/Domestic-Violence-Awareness-Month.

Purple banners will be displayed along Phelps Drive and purple ribbons and markers will be displayed at City Hall and the Apache Junction Police Department, Mr. McDaniel said in the release.

The Community Alliance Against Family Abuse is a community partner of the city of Apache Junction in providing services that include advocacy, education and other types of support for victims of violent crimes. CAAFA is at 879 N. Plaza Drive No. 101D in Apache Junction. The telephone number is 480-982-0205 or the crisis line is 480-982-0196.

Tips from AJPD for violence prevention:

Talk with family members about ways to settle disagreements.

If guns in are the home, discuss safe handling and storage.

Get to know your neighbors.

Agree how to guide your children if an argument occurs.

Work with police, schools and other community groups for larger concerns.

“Please join us this month to take a stand every month against violence. Together we can make a difference, stop the violence,” Mr. McDaniel said in the release.

