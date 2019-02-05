Dog park for Apache Junction to be discussed Feb. 6

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission, which is tasked with making a recommendation to the city council on where an off-leash dog park could be located, is meeting Feb. 6 to discuss the matter.

The commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

There is to be a presentation and continued discussion on preferred locations and amenities of a future dog park in Apache Junction.

Three proposed locations are near Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road; at Silly Mountain Park, north of Silly Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 60; and near the Pinal County complex on the southeast corner of Idaho Road and Superstition Boulevard, according to city documents.

City staff members are to bring back a final recommendation for commission approval at its March 6 meeting.

