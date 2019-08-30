Dog park design, funding to be discussed at Sept. 4 commission meeting

The off-leash dog park is planned to be constructed at a retention area at the Pinal County complex on the southeast corner of Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

The design for an off-leash dog park — and the next steps the City of Apache Junction is taking to find funding for its construction at the Pinal County complex — are to be discussed at the Sept. 4 meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

A graphic of the off-leash dog park concept discussed in June. (City of Apache Junction)

The Apache Junction City Council has directed staff to begin the design phase of the 2.6-acre dog park in a retention area at the county complex on the southeast corner of Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road, start exploring funding sources and begin working with Pinal County to finalize an agreement, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Funding sources for the estimated $650,000 cost of the park could be development fees, grants and gifts, corporate partnerships and fundraising events, Liz Langenbach, director of the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, told the council at a meeting this summer.

There are many mature shade trees, and existing electrical and irrigation lines at the county retention basin, Ms. Langenbach said to the council.

Because the retention area holds rainwater for long periods of time, funding would be used to redesign it to drain it, she said.

In other business Sept. 4, the commission is to be updated on facilities, including projects and opportunities in the parks and other service areas; be updated on upcoming events and activities; and discuss Make A Difference Day projects for Oct. 26, including volunteer opportunities to enhance the downtown area in Apache Junction.

