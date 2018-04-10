District 4 Democrat speaks in Apache Junction about Congress run

Delina DiSanto, a Democrat running for Congress in District 4, will speak 3:40 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction during the Red for Ed event.
She also will be speaking and taking questions at the Northern Pinal Democrats meeting 6 p.m. Monday, April 16, at the Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road, Apache Junction.
Ms. DiSanto announced in late February she was running for Congress in District 4 with the goal of unseating Rep. Paul Gosar in the fall election.
“Paul Gosar does not advocate for our district, and we’re all tired of him not representing us,” Ms. DiSanto stated in a release. “We need someone with a strong, caring voice that will fight for health care, preserving Social Security and Medicare for seniors, saving public schools, and fighting to save our environment for our future.”
Ms. DiSanto graduated from Arizona State University and is a registered nurse. She also worked as a finance director in hospitals negotiating with insurance companies and seeing the impact health care has on families, according to the release.
“As a registered nurse, I care deeply about health care. I don’t want families to suffer financially in order to be healthy. Our nation, our kids, our seniors, everyone must be healthy in order to have a better quality of life,” Ms. DiSanto stated.
A record number of women are running this year, according to the release.
“Like many others running, I was taken aback when (Donald) Trump won the election. But I am running to be the next congresswoman because I believe I can work with Democrats and Republicans to finally get some work done,” she stated.
To learn more, visit www.delinadisantoforcongress.com.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.