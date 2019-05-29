Disorderly conduct reported in Gold Canyon May 15-21 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of disorderly conduct reported May 15-21 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 7:42 a.m. May 16 in the 9900 block of East Desert Trail Lane.

Disorderly conduct, trespassing, reported at 10:56 a.m. May 16 in the 6600 block of South Foothills Drive.

Disorderly conduct, reported at 10:47 p.m. May 18 in the 10000 block of East Cloudview Avenue.

Disorderly conduct, harassment, reported at 11:33 a.m. May 20 in the 7100 block of East Desert Spoon Lane.

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 10:33 p.m. May 20 at East Trailhead Drive and East Peralta Canyon Court.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

