Disorderly conduct reported in Gold Canyon June 5-11 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of disorderly conduct incidents reported June 5-11 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 9:22 a.m. June 6 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 1:45 p.m. June 7 in the 9300 block of East Four Peaks Drive.

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 12:25 a.m. June 9 at East Cloudview Road and South Buckboard Avenue.

Disorderly conduct, trespassing, reported at 10:18 a.m. June 10 at East Peralta Road and Ojo Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

