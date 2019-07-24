Disorderly conduct reported in Gold Canyon July 6-10 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of disorderly conduct incidents reported July 6-10 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.  

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Disorderly conduct — harassment, reported at 11:53 p.m. July 6 in the 9300 block of East Four Peaks Drive. 
  • Disorderly conduct — suspicious activity, reported at 9:51 a.m. July 8 at East Donnelly Circle and East Golden Rim Trail. 
  • Disorderly conduct — suspicious activity, reported at 7:38 a.m. July 10 in the 10500 block of East Superstition Range Road. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab. 

