Disorderly conduct reported in Gold Canyon Dec. 30-Jan. 5 to PCSO

Jan 9th, 2019 · by · Comments:


Above are the general locations of disorderly conduct cases reported Dec. 30-Jan. 5  to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Disorderly conduct, trespassing, reported at 6:01 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.
  • Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity reported at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 5800 block of South Estrella Road.
  • Disorderly conduct, reported at 4:43 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 10300 block of East Fortuna Avenue.
  • Disorderly conduct reported at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 5800 block of South Estrella Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie