Disorderly conduct reported in Gold Canyon Dec. 30-Jan. 5 to PCSO



Above are the general locations of disorderly conduct cases reported Dec. 30-Jan. 5 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Disorderly conduct, trespassing, reported at 6:01 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity reported at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 5800 block of South Estrella Road.

Disorderly conduct, reported at 4:43 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 10300 block of East Fortuna Avenue.

Disorderly conduct reported at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 5800 block of South Estrella Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.