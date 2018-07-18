Disorderly conduct incidents reported in Gold Canyon July 8-14 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of disorderly conduct incidents reported July 8-14 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Disorderly conduct, reported at 3:49 p.m. July 8 in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60.

Suspicious activity, reported at 2:40 p.m. July 9 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.

Harassment, reported at 7:30 p.m. July 11 in the 6900 block of South Kings Ranch Road.

Suspicious activity, reported at 11:21 a.m. July 12 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.

Trespassing, reported at 1:30 p.m. July 12 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.

Trespassing, reported at 5:55 p.m. July 12 in the 6500 block of South Kings Ranch Road.

The PCSO reports are at communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.