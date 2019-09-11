Disorderly conduct incidents reported in Gold Canyon Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of disorderly conduct reported Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Disorderly conduct — domestic violence, reported at 11:16 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 4700 block of South Louis L’amour Drive.

Disorderly conduct —threatening, reported at 11:18 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 10200 block of East Daybreak Place.

Disorderly conduct — harassment, reported at 6:32 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 9900 block of East La Palma Avenue.

Disorderly conduct — suspicious activity, reported at 7:37 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

