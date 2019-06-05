Disorderly conduct, assault reported in Gold Canyon May 22-28 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of disorderly conduct and assault reported May 22-28 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 8:18 p.m. May 22 in the 10000 block of East Sleepy Hollow Trail.

Assault, reported at 11:03 a.m. May 28 in the 11100 block of East Lost Canyon Court.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

