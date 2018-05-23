Discarded smoking materials may have caused mobile home fire, official says

The Superstition Fire and Medical District was dispatched at 12:49 p.m. May 22 to a mobile home fire in the 900 block of North Acacia Road in Apache Junction.

The first engine company arrived in five minutes to find smoke showing from the home, Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of planning and logistics, said in a release.

“It was determined that two residents living in the home had escaped the fire on their own without injuries. Both were evaluated by on-scene paramedics,” he said.

“The homeowner stated that he attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose after calling 911. The fire, which appeared to have started on the outside of the home did extend into the home causing damage to at least one room. Smoke damage was present throughout much of the home,” he said.

“The initial fire investigation determined that discarded smoking materials was the likely cause of the fire,” SFMD Assistant Chief Ochs said.

“The home will be uninhabitable until repairs can be make. The residents have arranged for temporary shelter with friends,” he said.

