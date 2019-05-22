Development fees topic of public hearings in Apache Junction

A text amendment to repeal City Code Chapter 7, Development Fees, and adopt a new Chapter 7 to be entitled “Apache Junction City Code, Vol. II, Land Development Code, Chapter 7, Development Fees” will be discussed at public hearings in July and August.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard at the City Council hearings at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, and again on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the Apache Junction City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The proposed ordinance amendment updates the development fee regulations and development fee schedule, according to a release.



Interested parties can review the draft ordinance and text amendment 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, except holidays, at the planning division office, City Hall Complex, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

For more information, call Larry Kirch, development services director, at 480-474-5082.

