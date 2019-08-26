Dental hygiene students offering free dental services Sept. 7 in Mesa

Ideal screening candidates are individuals who have not received dental health care for three years or longer or who have been diagnosed with dental health issues. (Mesa Community College)

Mesa Community College dental hygiene students are seeking individuals for complimentary oral health screenings on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health, 5855 E. Still Circle in Mesa. Appointments are available at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. and may be made by calling 480-248-8195.

Ideal screening candidates are individuals who have not received dental health care for three years or longer or who have been diagnosed with dental health issues, according to a release.

Screenings are not comprehensive exams and treatment will not be provided during the event.

Although the screening is complimentary, those selected as patients for the program will be charged for the customized oral health care services provided, the release states.

Screening participants must agree to have a full set of x-rays taken. Copies of x-rays may be purchased for $20 and picked up the following week during hygiene clinic hours: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.

“Dental hygiene students only progress in their education through the participation of community members through events such as this,” Debi Sparks, director of the MCC Dental Hygiene Program, said in the release “The students’ clinical requirements state that care must be provided for individuals who have been diagnosed with periodontal (gum) disease and never had it treated, have been told they need a deep-scale cleaning, or have other dental hygiene issues such as puffy and bleeding gums.”

Some patients will be invited to participate in the program and will receive personalized fee-for-service care provided by MCC dental hygiene students.

Students provide quality care using the latest technology in comfortable surroundings at fees less than most private dental practices. All patient care is provided under the supervision of licensed dental hygienists and supervising dentists, the release states.

The Mesa Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic provides a full range of dental hygiene services offered during convenient evening hours at the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health Clinic. To schedule an appointment outside of this screening event, call the clinic at 480-248-8195.

Additional information about the MCC Dental Hygiene Program and the dental clinic is at mesacc.edu/departments/applied-sciences-and-technology/dental-hygiene.

