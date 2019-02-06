Dennis, 28, arrested, charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation, Apache Junction police say

Gabriel Ray Dennis, 28, was arrested Jan. 28, booked into the Pinal County Jail and charged with one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, two counts of child exploitation and three counts furnishing harmful materials to a minor, the Apache Junction Police Department said in a release.

AJPD detectives, working in partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in the arrest of the Apache Junction suspect, Cpl. Marshall Harshman, AJPD’s interim community resource coordinator, said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing. AJPD would like to remind the public that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, according to the release.

