The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun construction on the repaving and sidewalk installation of Delaware Drive from Apache Trail to Superstition Boulevard for the fall and spring of 2018-19.

The project includes installing a storm drain, repaving the street, installing sidewalks and curb and gutter on Delaware Drive.

The schedule has not yet been finalized but construction is scheduled to begin in September and should take six to nine months to complete, according to city of Apache Junction officials.

Updates on the project are available through the city of Apache Junction at 480-474-8549.

The project will provide a smooth roadway surface, storm drain, sidewalk, curb and gutter to provide pedestrian/bicycle connectivity throughout the project limits, according to ADOT.

In June, the Arizona State Transportation Board approved a contract for more than $1 million.

The transportation board consists of seven private citizen members appointed by the governor, representing specific transportation districts.

Board members are appointed for terms of six years each.

