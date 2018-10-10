Delaware Drive construction to begin Monday, Oct. 15

Construction of roadway improvements for Delaware Drive between Apache Trail and Superstition Boulevard in Apache Junction is set to begin Monday, Oct. 15.

Construction is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Fridays through next spring. The road work is not expected on weekends or holidays during the construction period, according to a press release.

Under the plan, the southbound lane of Delaware will be closed initially, detouring those traveling from Superstition to Apache Trail to Meridian, Pinal or Ocotillo drives.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is administering a drainage and roadway resurfacing project that will include improvements on Delaware. The project will provide a smooth roadway surface, storm drain, sidewalk, curb and gutter and provide pedestrian/bicycle connectivity throughout the project limits.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.