David Waldron to fill the vacant CAC Board position

David Waldron has recently been appointed to the Central Arizona Community College Board of Governors.

Representing District 5, according to a press release, Mr. Waldron will fill the position vacated when Jack Yarrington resigned. He was selected by Pinal County Superintendent of Schools Jill Broussard and panel.

The release said Mr. Waldron will be seated until Dec. 31, 2020.

