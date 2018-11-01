Dance party raises $1,000-plus for Breast Cancer Foundation

The 5th Annual Pretty in Pink Dance Party on Saturday, Oct. 13, drew more than 100 participants to the fundraiser for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

A total of $1,070 was raised, bringing the event’s five-year total to $6,570 raised and donated for breast cancer awareness.

“We celebrated the breast cancer survivors and fighters as well as honored friends and family no longer with us,” a release stated. “Our amazing ZUMBA instructors provided lots of energy as participants, laughed, smiled and danced.”

The event was free, but monetary donations were taken and will be forwarded by The Friends of AJ to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Those who made a monetary donation, wore pink or brought a friend were able to enter raffle drawings.

“Due to the generosity of our community, 60 raffle items totaling over $1,400 in value were donated to this year’s event,” according to the release.

Event organizers thank the following contributors: Audacious Socks, AZ State Fair, Be Grace Movement Therapy, Beth Turner (Mary Kay), Cadenza, Cher Dieu (Aromatherapy), Culvers, Dirt Water Springs, Durazo Poco Loco Salsa, Filly’s Roadhouse, The Friends of AJ, Hitching Post, Joalyce Carranza (DoTERRA).

Also, Lo Ann’s Nails & Spa, Los Gringos Locos, My Popcorn Kitchen, Pretty Feather’s Bird Store, Pura Vida Grinds, Starbucks, Superstition Pet Portrait, TLC, Vickey McLaughlin (Mary Kay), Village Inn and other individuals.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.