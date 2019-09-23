Daily lane closures on U.S. 60 Pinto Creek Bridge postponed until early October

Pinto Creek Bridge. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

Daily lane closures on U.S. Highway 60 between Miami and Superior for the Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project have been tentatively rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 7, while pre-construction requirements are completed.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will send out an additional lane closure notice before work begins, according to a release.

Full Tuesday/Thursday closures of the Pinto Creek Bridge are tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-October.

For more information, go to azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.

Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment, according to the release.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.