Cushman & Wakefield sells O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Apache Junction

An Apache Junction property is included in the dual sale of O’Reilly Auto Parts properties negotiated by Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Chris Hollenbeck completed the recent sales of the two O’Reilly Auto Parts properties, on behalf of JD 2 LLC, for a total of $3.4 million, according to a press release, adding that both sites were sold to California investors.

In addition to a Peoria location, the other property is at 1401 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, noted the release of the location on the southeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Apache Trail.

The Apache Junction property sold for $1,525,000 to Yigal Hovav of Huntington Beach, California, the release detailed.

The portfolio of single tenant properties, totaling 12,698 square feet, are long-term leases to one of the largest auto parts suppliers, the release noted about both transactions that closed within the same week of each other.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.