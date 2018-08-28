Cushman & Wakefield sells O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Apache Junction

Aug 28th, 2018 · by · Comments:

O’Reilly Auto Parts at 1401 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction sold for $1,525,000. (Submitted photo)

An Apache Junction property is included in the dual sale of O’Reilly Auto Parts properties negotiated by Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Chris Hollenbeck completed the recent sales of the two O’Reilly Auto Parts properties, on behalf of JD 2 LLC, for a total of $3.4 million, according to a press release, adding that both sites were sold to California investors.

In addition to a Peoria location, the other property is at 1401 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, noted the release of the location on the southeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Apache Trail.

The Apache Junction property sold for $1,525,000 to Yigal Hovav of Huntington Beach, California, the release detailed.

The portfolio of single tenant properties, totaling 12,698 square feet, are long-term leases to one of the largest auto parts suppliers, the release noted about both transactions that closed within the same week of each other.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie