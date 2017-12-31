Curb/gutter and sidewalk repairs slated in Apache Junction

Street curb/gutter and sidewalk repairs are scheduled on the streets listed below on the corresponding dates. Work will entail the periodic partial closure of streets and related sidewalks on the day work is scheduled. Lane restrictions and sidewalk closures are scheduled for the hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Temporary restrictions to driveways near work zones may occur, according to a city of Apache Junction press release:
- Southern Avenue; San Marcos Drive to Ironwood Drive, Jan. 2-3.
- Apache Trail; Phelps Drive and Rennick Drive, Jan. 4-5.
- Broadway Avenue; Delaware Drive to Palo Verde Drive, Jan. 8.
- Delaware Drive; Fifth Avenue to Broadway Avenue, Jan. 9.
- Southern Avenue; Idaho Road to Winchester Road, Jan. 10.