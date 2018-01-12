Crossover construction on Apache Trail Jan. 16-Feb. 1
The city of Apache Junction will be constructing a crossover on Apache Trail, west of Idaho Road.
Work is scheduled for Jan. 16-Feb. 1 and will require the closure of the left lane on westbound Apache Trail west of Idaho Road.
Work will also require the periodic closure of the left lane for eastbound traffic between Phelps Drive and Idaho. Lane restrictions will be during weekdays and only between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. This work does not include any full road closure.
