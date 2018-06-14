Crews set to repair curbs at Val Vista Drive, Superstition Freeway

Repair work is scheduled 4 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 16, at Val Vista Drive and US 60, state transportation officials announced.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers in the East Valley to use caution in the area as ADOT workers make repairs to concrete curbs.

The right two lanes on northbound Val Vista Drive approaching US 60 will be closed. Right turns onto the eastbound US 60 on-ramp will be allowed, officials stated in a release.

On southbound Val Vista Drive, the left-turn lanes to eastbound US 60 will be restricted. However, turns onto the eastbound US 60 on-ramp will be allowed.

ADOT recommends drivers consider using alternate routes while work takes place.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors, officials stated.

For more information, the ADOT Project Information Line can be reached at 855-712-8530.

