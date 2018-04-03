Country club raises more than $50,000 for animal rescue center

Members of Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club raised more than $50,000 for Paws & Claws Care Center, a shelter in Apache Junction that rescues, rehabilitates and adopts out abandoned and surrendered animals.
The country club’s fundraising event featured a silent and live auction with donated items and raffle baskets from members and local businesses. Marmalade Skies, a Beatles tribute band, performed, and Fry’s Food Stores sponsored a helicopter golf ball drop for additional prizes. Food was provided under the supervision of Superstition Mountain Executive Chef Eric Swartz.
“At Superstition Mountain, community outreach is valued highly by our members and staff,” Mark Gurnow, general manager of Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, stated in a release. “This fundraiser for Paws & Claws is just the latest example of our membership coming together to support a great local organization.”
Paige Beville, event organizer and Paws & Claws volunteer, stated: “The generosity of our Superstition Mountain membership will directly improve the well-being of the hundreds of lost, abandoned or unwanted animals that come to the Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center each year. The Superstition Mountain community is made up of great and compassionate people who care deeply about helping those animals that deserve the same care and love we give our pets.”
Paws & Claws Care Center is the local animal control facility for residents of Apache Junction and provides services that include adoptions, licensing, public outreach and education. The center also provides shelter to cats and dogs that are surrendered by owners as well as strays and protects the public from animal-inflicted injuries by providing education about animal behavior, care and control, the release stated.
For more information on the Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center, visit AJCity.net/162/Paws-Claws-Care-Center. The Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club is at www.superstitionmountain.com.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.