Council seeks changes to Apache Junction animal-control regulations, purchase procedures

Directing city staff to modify regulations including the handling of pot-bellied-pig bites and allowing the city to recover animal-care costs for animals found in motor vehicles was approved at a recent council meeting. The council in a separate vote directed staff to revise the city’s purchasing procedures.

The Apache Junction Police Department proposed changes to Apache Junction City Code Article 6-5: confined animals, § 6-5-2 allowing the city to recover animal-care costs for animals found in motor vehicles.

If an individual is arrested and has a pet, the police department is responsible for the animal, officials said.

“Currently we have no protocol for recovering the cost of animal care when an animal is taken from an unoccupied motor vehicle,” Apache Junction Police Capt. Arnold Freeman said at the June 18 council work session.

The owner will be required to make current all licenses and vaccinations, he said.

Voting to direct city staff members to draft changes to the animal control regulations were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Robin Barker, Dave Waldron, Christa Rizzi, Gail Evans and jeff Struble.

“We had a situation involving a number of animals,” City Manager Bryant Powell said at the July 17 council meeting.

“Tonight will just be the direction to staff – first step – and then we would come back with changes in the ordinance and continue to discuss it,” he said.

The Apache Junction Police Department proposed changes to Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 6: Animals, Article 6-1: Rules and Regulations; Article 6-2: Impounding Generally; Article 6-5: Confined Animals; Article 6-7: Potbellied pigs; and Article 6-9: Violations, in order to keep pace with other cities, town and state regulations and to cure problematic verbiage.

Specific suggested amendments include:

Article 6-1-3: Noises, allowing the city manager to conduct civil nuisance hearings, adding, in part: “The city manager shall appoint three city residents who shall convene to hear the complainant’s allegation against the offending party. The Arizona rules of evidence shall not apply to these proceedings.”

•Eliminating Article 6-1-8, a Class 3 permit, which allows for the keeping of nine to 12 dogs.

•Eliminating Article 6-1-8, a Class 3 permit, which allows for the keeping of nine to 12 dogs. Article 6-2-3, allowing alternative owner notification for impoundments and abandonments, adding: “In the case where an owner has been arrested and any animals on premises have been impounded due to an absence of a qualified caretaker at the owner’s premises, the enforcement officer shall make reasonable efforts to notify the owner of the impoundment. The notice shall allow the owner to claim the impounded animal through the efforts of another person as made known to the enforcement officer in writing. In such case, in order to obtain release of the animal all fees referenced in § 6-2-5 shall be paid to the enforcement officer by the person with the authority to receive the animal. If the enforcement officer is not notified by the owner that an authorized person may pick up the animal within 10 calendar days from delivery of the required notice to the incarcerated owner, the animal is deemed ‘abandoned’ and shall be handled pursuant to § 6-2-6.”

Article 6-5-2 allowing the city to recover animal care costs for animals found in motor vehicles.

Article 6-7-4, clarifying the handling of pot-bellied pig bites, adding: “In situations where it is alleged a pot-bellied pig has bitten a person or animal, the enforcement officer shall report such incident to the Arizona Department of Agriculture, which pursuant to A.R.S. § 11-1014 and Arizona Administrative Rules R3-2-408, as amended, have jurisdiction over pot-bellied pig bites, to include quarantine and rabies testing.”

Article 6-9-2, adding terminology to criminal filings and penalties, including animals “running at-large may be pursued by the enforcement Officer as either a civil or criminal matter in his or her own discretion based on previous violations and contacts with the alleged offender and the alleged offender’s quantifiable remorsefulness and willingness or lack of willingness to mitigate and eliminate future violations.”

Procurement procedures

The council also voted 7-0 to direct city staff to draft proposed amendments to Apache Junction City Code, Vol. I, Chapter 3: Administration, Article 3-7: Procurement Procedure, detailing when to go out for bid or when a city staff member can decide on a purchase.

“Tonight is just a direction to staff. I’ll come back with a work session and then also an ordinance,” City Attorney Joel Stern said to the council.

“I want to thank a lot of members of staff … for helping coordinate. There’s a lot of moving parts. We have to work on this extensively before the … council direction on this,” City Manager Powell said.

Proposed changes include:

Procurements less than $5,000: purchases, leases, rentals and contracts for supplies, services, equipment, materials, professional services and the sale of personal property of an estimated value in the amount of less than $5,000 may be made directly by the city manager or his or her designee without quotes.

Procurements of $5,000 but less than $10,000: purchases, leases, rentals and contracts for supplies, services, equipment, materials, professional services and the sale of personal property of an estimated value of $5,000 but less than $10,000 may be made by the city manager or his or her designee by soliciting at least three informal written quotes, and shall be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible quote.

Procurements of $10,000 but less than $50,000: Purchases, leases, rentals and contracts for supplies, services, equipment, materials, professional services and the sale of personal property of an estimated value of $10,000 but less than $50,000, may be made by the city manager or his or her designee by soliciting at least three (3) formal written quotes, and shall be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible quote.

Procurements of $50,000 or more: Purchases, leases, rentals and contracts for supplies, services, equipment, materials, professional services and the sale of personal property of $50,000 or more in estimated value, shall be made by written contract, approved by the mayor and city council, pursuant to additional provisions.

Consent agenda

In a consent agenda, the council in one vote approved:

acknowledging the receipt of the Library Board of Trustees annual report for fiscal year 2017-18.

an economic development agreement with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council for economic development services for the term of one year and in the amount of $23,984; and appointment of Councilman Jeff Struble as the city of Apache Junction representative to the GPEC Board of Directors.

awarding a contract to Sunland Asphalt for the crack and fog seal of Apache Trail from Meridian Drive to Idaho Road. The work would be through the Government Procurement Alliance cooperative contract No. 17-16P-05 in the amount of $176,354.49 plus a 10 percent contingency for unforeseen change orders in the amount of $17,635.44 for a total not to exceed $193,989.93.

awarding a contract to Sunland Asphalt for the asphalt pavement overlay of Ironwood Drive from Lost Dutchman Boulevard to McKellips Road. The work would be through Government Procurement Alliance cooperative contract No. 17-16P-05 in the amount of $280,354.21 plus a 10 percent contingency for unforeseen change orders in the amount of $28,035.42 for a total not to exceed $308,389.63.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com