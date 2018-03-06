Council reverses decision, OKs Pizza Hut liquor application

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting Feb. 20 recommended that the state liquor board approve an application for an acquisition of control at Pizza Hut, 240 S. Phelps Drive.
The council on Jan. 16 had voted to recommend denial of the request as a fire marshal at the Superstition Fire and Medical District had said in an e-mailed letter that major violations had been found.
SFMD Deputy Fire Marshal John Suniga said that he e-mailed the wrong template to the city.
“The first time I heard about this was I got an e-mail saying that this approval had been denied because of my documentation. When I got that, I was saying to myself, ‘That’s not right. There’s nothing wrong with Pizza Hut at all,’” he said to the council at the Feb. 6 meeting.
“I went back, pulled up my letter and, sure enough, I had denied it,” he said.
“I do a lot of my work off of a template letter and we got pulled away and came back to it and just sent it off,” he said.
Records for the last inspection at Pizza Hut showed there were no violations, Deputy Fire Marshal Suniga said to the council.
At the Feb. 6 meeting, the council voted unanimously to reconsider the application.
The request by Pizza Hut is not for a different liquor license, Theresa Morse, agent for Pizza Hut, said to the council at the Feb. 6 meeting.
“Basically this is the same business that it was before,” she said.
“They implemented a trust because many of us baby-boomers are putting their spouses on businesses and that’s what created the acquisition of control,” she said.
