Council OKs rezoning for sewer district property

Three parcels of land totaling nearly 100 acres have been rezoned for the sewer district processing wastewater for residents and businesses in the city of Apache Junction.
The Apache Junction City Council on Feb. 6 voted 7-0 to approve the request by Darron Anglin, manager of Superstition Mountain Community Facilities District No. 1, to rezone and combine three lots to 97.18 acres at 5661 S. Ironwood Drive. Voting yes were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi, Dave Waldron and Robin Barker. The sewer district will need to proceed through the city and county lot-combination processes within six months of zoning approval, according to city documents.
“We do want to rezone these properties so we can combine them. The expansion would be for recharge-related uses on the outer perimeter of the property, “ Mr. Anglin said to the council.
Treated water would be recharged through basins, according to the council packet with the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The rezoning from B-5 (Industrial) and RS-GR (General Rural Low Density Single-Family Detached Residential) to PI/PD (Public and Institutional by Planned Development) was for the purpose of correctly zoning the existing property and expanding wastewater-related services, according to the agenda.
Property surrounding the site is undeveloped. To the north and east is the Central Arizona Project canal, Danielle Jordan, planning intern, said to the council.
The sewer district is an independent, public, nonprofit entity developed solely for the benefit of its customers and the Apache Junction community to operate and maintain a regional system for the collection, transport and treatment of sewage from the properties existing within its boundaries. The website is http://www.smcfd.org/.
“As of today it serves 6,500 customers, has 110 miles of collection systems in its boundaries, owns a large pumping system and operates a 2.14-million-gallons-per-day wastewater treatment facility,” Ms. Jordan said. “The SMCFD … would like to expand their services, leading to the rezoning request.”
The three parcels, according to the council packet, are:
- Pinal County assessor parcel No. 104-07-005 with a gross area of approximately 60.02 acres. It is the original parcel of land from when SMCFD was formed and developed in 1995.
- SMCFD acquired Pinal County assessor parcel No. 104-07-007 in March 2017. The gross area is approximately 7.59 acres.
- SMCFD acquired Pinal County assessor parcel No. 104-07-008 in January 2013. The gross area is approximately 29.57 acres.
Files for case PZ-5-17, which was advertised for a public hearing, may be reviewed 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, except holidays, at the Planning Division Office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. For more information, call Ms. Jordan at 480-474-5085.
